Northern Trust Co. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Northern Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $98.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.61. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,159 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 7,487.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 853,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,852,000 after purchasing an additional 842,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 302,783 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 119,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,613. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

