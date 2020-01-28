Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman forecasts that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of ORRF opened at $21.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.94 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter worth $84,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 32.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

