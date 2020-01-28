Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Boosted by Analyst

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Prologis in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

PLD stock opened at $94.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average is $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis has a 1-year low of $65.38 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Prologis by 16.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Prologis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 742.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Prologis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 220,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 64.05%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Earnings History and Estimates for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

