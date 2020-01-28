Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Post in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

NYSE POST opened at $107.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.96. Post has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Post by 161.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 441,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,916,000 after acquiring an additional 272,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Post by 5,754.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,809,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Post by 245.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Post by 203.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,754,000 after purchasing an additional 127,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Post by 43.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,276,000 after purchasing an additional 115,331 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,674,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

