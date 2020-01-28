Oppenheimer Comments on RMR Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMR)

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of RMR Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RMR Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get RMR Group alerts:

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $159.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.56 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.45%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $45.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.14. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. RMR Group’s payout ratio is 31.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after purchasing an additional 982,739 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 742,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,786,000 after purchasing an additional 117,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,490,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 145,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.