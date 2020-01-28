Analysts Offer Predictions for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a report released on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

