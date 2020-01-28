Texas Capital Bancshares Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps forecasts that the bank will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCBI. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $52.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 57.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.