Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altius Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Altius Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$10.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.50. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$10.41 and a 52 week high of C$13.76.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.50 million.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

