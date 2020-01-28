Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.58) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.96 ($6.93).

ETR CBK opened at €5.08 ($5.91) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.49. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a one year high of €8.26 ($9.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

