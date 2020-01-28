Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €120.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CON. Bank of America set a €124.00 ($144.19) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €131.32 ($152.70).

Get Continental alerts:

CON opened at €100.32 ($116.65) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €117.82. Continental has a 52-week low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 52-week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.41.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.