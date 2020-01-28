Head to Head Analysis: Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) & Banco Bradesco (OTCMKTS:BAK)

Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Pledge Petroleum alerts:

0.0% of Pledge Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pledge Petroleum and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco 1 0 0 0 1.00

Banco Bradesco has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.53%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Pledge Petroleum.

Volatility and Risk

Pledge Petroleum has a beta of -22.28, meaning that its share price is 2,328% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pledge Petroleum and Banco Bradesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pledge Petroleum $20,000.00 242.13 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Banco Bradesco $18.79 billion 0.35 $773.65 million $1.97 8.41

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Pledge Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Pledge Petroleum and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pledge Petroleum N/A N/A -211.91% Banco Bradesco 0.41% 3.51% 0.37%

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Pledge Petroleum on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pledge Petroleum

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

About Banco Bradesco

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The company also manufactures, trades in, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Pledge Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pledge Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.