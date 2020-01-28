Viad (NYSE:VVI) & Cardtronics (NYSE:CATM) Financial Comparison

Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viad and Cardtronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $1.30 billion 1.05 $49.17 million $2.34 28.74 Cardtronics $1.35 billion 1.50 $3.68 million $1.88 24.03

Viad has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardtronics. Cardtronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Viad has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardtronics has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Cardtronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and Cardtronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 1.83% 10.22% 4.39% Cardtronics 2.21% 24.63% 5.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viad and Cardtronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardtronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cardtronics has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.80%. Given Cardtronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardtronics is more favorable than Viad.

Summary

Cardtronics beats Viad on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. It also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, data analytics and insights, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, the company offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual services, such as video and lighting production, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, and computer rental and support services. Further, it owns and operates hotels and lodges, recreational attractions, food and beverage, and retail facilities; provides ground transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and seasonal charter motor coach services, as well as offers corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of December 31, 2018, it provided services to approximately 227,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

