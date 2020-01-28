Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

ADNT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 629.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 92.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 9.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Adient has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

