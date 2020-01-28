Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 124,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,615 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 631.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 129,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 111,853 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CYH opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $526.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

