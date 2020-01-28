ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARQL shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get ArQule alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ArQule by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ArQule by 53,511.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ArQule by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ArQule by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 106,977 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARQL opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. ArQule has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 805.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ArQule will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.