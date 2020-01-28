CGI (GIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect CGI to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. CGI has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Desjardins raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

