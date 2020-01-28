CGI Group (GIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.26 per share for the quarter.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21. The company had revenue of C$2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.99 billion.

Separately, Desjardins raised CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

