Core Laboratories (CLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $75.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

CLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

