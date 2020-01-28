Core Laboratories (CLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Core Laboratories stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $75.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.86%.
Core Laboratories Company Profile
Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.