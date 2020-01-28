Murphy USA (MUSA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Murphy USA to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.04. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MUSA opened at $112.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

