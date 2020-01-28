Align Technology (ALGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) will be issuing its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $260.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,593.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total transaction of $1,932,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,839.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,629. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.08.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.