Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BDGE stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $633.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Bridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 51,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $1,697,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 118,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,792 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDGE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

