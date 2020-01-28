Essex Property Trust (ESS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $308.94 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $261.54 and a one year high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.61 and its 200 day moving average is $313.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,054.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

