Facebook (FB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Facebook to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $214.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.20. Facebook has a one year low of $143.43 and a one year high of $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $23,597,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,760 shares of company stock valued at $127,627,499. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.97.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

