Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.59 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mellanox Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.93. Mellanox Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $121.13.

MLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.19.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

