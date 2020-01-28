Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q4 guidance at $1.59-1.67 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $136.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $99.30 and a twelve month high of $140.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

