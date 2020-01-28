Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISBC shares. BidaskClub cut Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Stephens started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

