Silicom (SILC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Silicom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. Silicom has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $278.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on SILC. BidaskClub lowered Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.