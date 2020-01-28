Meritage Homes (MTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.66.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.