Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wins Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WINS opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. Wins Finance has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $36.10.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

