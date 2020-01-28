Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Short Interest Update

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 16.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WVE opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $259.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,239,000 after acquiring an additional 458,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after acquiring an additional 113,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

