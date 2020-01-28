XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 124.7% from the December 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

XELB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.46. XCel Brands has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). XCel Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that XCel Brands will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

