Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 18,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50. Willis Lease Finance has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $343.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLFC. BidaskClub raised Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Willis Lease Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 16.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

