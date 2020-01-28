Boralex (TSE:BLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.58

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.58 and last traded at C$27.49, with a volume of 240696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLX shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -241.14.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

