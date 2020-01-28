Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.32

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 227700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGYS. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a P/E ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 335.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 222,393 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,296,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 185,201 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,647,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Agilysys by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wins Finance Holdings Inc Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Wins Finance Holdings Inc Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Wave Life Sciences Ltd Short Interest Update
Wave Life Sciences Ltd Short Interest Update
XCel Brands Inc Short Interest Update
XCel Brands Inc Short Interest Update
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Willis Lease Finance Co. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Willis Lease Finance Co. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Boralex Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.58
Boralex Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.58


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report