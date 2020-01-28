Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.32

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 227700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGYS. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a P/E ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 335.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 222,393 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,296,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 185,201 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,647,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Agilysys by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

