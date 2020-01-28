Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.32

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 227700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AGYS. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a P/E ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 0.25.
About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.
