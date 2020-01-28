LeoNovus (CVE:LTV) Trading Down 25%

Shares of LeoNovus Inc (CVE:LTV) traded down 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, 1,740,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 483% from the average session volume of 298,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.14, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

About LeoNovus (CVE:LTV)

LeoNovus Inc, a cloud solutions software company, provides software defined object storage solutions; and governance, risk management, and compliance solutions for enterprises. Its algorithms virtualize, transform, slice, and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud storage nodes.

