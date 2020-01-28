RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.03

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$24.03 ($17.04) and last traded at A$23.92 ($16.96), with a volume of 610259 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$23.60 ($16.74).

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:RMD)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

