West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

Jan 28th, 2020

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTBA. ValuEngine lowered West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $36,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $157,180. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in West Bancorporation by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in West Bancorporation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in West Bancorporation by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in West Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTBA stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $395.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

