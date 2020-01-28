GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.31

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.31 and last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 21701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

GVDNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

