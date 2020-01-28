World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Short Interest Update

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days. Currently, 23.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WRLD opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $175.78. The stock has a market cap of $711.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 19.33 and a quick ratio of 19.32.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in World Acceptance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.