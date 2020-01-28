World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days. Currently, 23.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WRLD opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $175.78. The stock has a market cap of $711.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 19.33 and a quick ratio of 19.32.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in World Acceptance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wins Finance Holdings Inc Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Wins Finance Holdings Inc Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Wave Life Sciences Ltd Short Interest Update
Wave Life Sciences Ltd Short Interest Update
XCel Brands Inc Short Interest Update
XCel Brands Inc Short Interest Update
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Willis Lease Finance Co. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Willis Lease Finance Co. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Boralex Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.58
Boralex Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.58


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report