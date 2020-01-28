General Electric (GE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. General Electric has set its FY19 guidance at $0.55-0.65 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Earnings History for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

General Electric Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
General Electric Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
New York Community Bancorp Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
New York Community Bancorp Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Automatic Data Processing Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Automatic Data Processing Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Varian Medical Systems Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Varian Medical Systems Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Boeing to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Boeing to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Corteva Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Corteva Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report