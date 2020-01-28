New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Several analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.