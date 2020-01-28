Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY20 guidance at $6.10-6.21 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADP opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $133.76 and a 12-month high of $179.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.79.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

