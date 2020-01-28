Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) is scheduled to be releasing its Q1 2020 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Varian Medical Systems to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VAR stock opened at $145.55 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.97.

VAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,553,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

