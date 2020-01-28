Boeing (BA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BA stock opened at $316.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.53.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

