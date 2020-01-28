Corteva (CTVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Corteva to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Corteva has set its FY19 guidance at $1.20-1.26 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other news, CFO Gregory R. Friedman acquired 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $99,947.25. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

