WEC Energy Group (WEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group has set its FY19 guidance at $3.51-3.53 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.44. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.76 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

