Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FULT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 335,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

