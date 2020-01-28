IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IQ. 86 Research downgraded IQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised IQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CLSA cut IQIYI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

IQIYI stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. IQIYI has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IQIYI will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQIYI by 50.7% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQIYI by 80.2% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IQIYI by 1,344.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of IQIYI by 13.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

