Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.84.

NYSE KDMN opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.48. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 9,855.14% and a negative return on equity of 188.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,470,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 980.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 217,756 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 67.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,903 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 5.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 274,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 736.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

