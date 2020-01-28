Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Lowered to GBX 500

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 629.82 ($8.28).

PSON stock opened at GBX 579.80 ($7.63) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 626.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 733.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 955 ($12.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

